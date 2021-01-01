From orren ellis
Hogarth 3 Piece Living Room Set
This Hogarth 3 Piece Living Room Set was inspired by the simplicity see in every day lives. Simple shapes with accentuated features. Design team worked to find a way to merge the 2 concepts and create a unique yet simple Hogarth 3 Piece Living Room Set that would work well for upscale interior decors no matter the style. The result is a finely crafted Hogarth 3 Piece Living Room Set that incorporated minimalist designs, accentuated features, superior craftsmanship and modern day functionality. It created a collection designed to enrich your living room. Each piece is carefully crafted with top grade bonded leather over a well built and sturdy base. The base is completed with a strong metal frame featuring a black finish. The set also includes the designer throw pillows. What makes this collection a bit more unique is the side pockets on each side. Upholstery: Black Faux Leather