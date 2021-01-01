Kate and Laurel Hogan Wood Framed Arch Mirror, 20x30, Black

MODERN FARMHOUSE: The Hogan mirror features a distressed black finish and a bold arch shape for a cross between farmhouse style and modern sophistication QUALITY DESIGN: The Hogan mirror's frame is crafted out of a robust, solid wood, giving it an elevated quality and sleek sophistication LARGE SIZE: The overall dimensions of this mirror are 20 inches wide by 1 inch deep by 30 inches tall, making it a fabulous statement that commands attention with its beautiful precence VERSATILE: This beautiful arched mirror is a perfect element to introduce to a bathroom vanity, or for use as a decorative focal point in your living room or bedroom EASY TO HANG: D-ring hangers are attached to the back for quick and easy installation