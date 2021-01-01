Hoehne Throw Pillow
Description
Features:Comes with polyfill insertTassel accents bordering pillowProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: ThrowAnimals: Nautical & Beach: U.S. States: Cities: Countries: Landscape & Nature: Sports & Sports Teams: Cover Material: Polyester/Polyester blendCover Material Details: Insert Included: YesLegal Documentation: Fill Material: Polyester/PolyfillFill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Color: Blue/Red/YellowShape: SquarePattern: PatchworkPillow Set: NoNumber of Pieces Included (OLD): 1Weather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Outdoor Use: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyStain Resistant: NoRemovable Cover: YesClosure Type: ZipperReversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Pattern: Reverse Side Material: Style: TraditionalHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySeason: Decorative Additions: TasselsEdge Type: TasselsTheme: NatureContrasting Border: NoContrasting Border Color: Product Care: Dry clean onlyWashing Method: Dry cleanDrying Method: Iron Safe : NoLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaGender: NeutralPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Primary Product Style: BohoDS Secondary Product Style: Classic BohoLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:CE Certified: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: N/AUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Better Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoMade Safe Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: EuroLatex ECO-Standard: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 16Overall Width - Side to Side: 16Overall Depth - Front to Back: 3Overall Product Weight: 5Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No