Hodge Concrete Abstract End Table
Description
Features:Set: NoSet Type: Number of Tables Included: Baskets Included: Style: Modern & Contemporary;IndustrialTop Shape: RoundTop Color (Color: Ivory): IvoryTop Color (Color: Dark Gray): Dark GrayTop Color (Color: Black): BlackBase Color (Color: Ivory): IvoryBase Color (Color: Dark Gray): Dark GrayBase Color (Color: Black): BlackTop Material: ConcreteTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Material: 100% ConcreteBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationGloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoGlass Component: Base Type: AbstractAdjustable Height : NoShelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoTrunk Storage: NoTray Top: NoFoldable: NoMagazine Rack: NoWheels Included: NoLighted: NoWattage per Bulb: Bulb Included: Weight Capacity: 175Country of Origin: Viet NamSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseWrought Iron: NoLSB Investment Skus: AllModernCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Scratch Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoStorage Included: NoDS Primary Product Style: IndustrialDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary IndustrialIntegrated Technology: NoNumber of Built-In Outlets: Dovetail Joints: NoFelt Lined Drawers: NoWarp Resistant: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoInlay: NoInlay Material: Designer: Designer Type: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoBuilt-in USB Port: NoBuilt-in Outlets: NoStiftung Warentest Note: Internal - SRB Best Seller: Best SellerSpefications:UL Listed: SCS Certified: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: NoSATRA Approved: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: TAA Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesCE Certified: ADA Compliant: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: YesISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: NoFIRA Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoGSA Approved: Qi Wireless Charging Product Certification: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCALGreen Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Energy Star Compliant: Fire Rated: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: GreenSpec: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certi