Simpatico - Hobnail Glass Candle - Chrome Blue Winter Frost

Warm every corner of your home with this Winter Frost candle from Simpatico. Encased within a metallic blue vase, it oozes a calming blend of refreshingly cool peppermint and rich, creamy vanilla notes. Ideal for cosy nights in, this candle is finished with a silver lining for the perfect shimmer. Key features: * Fragrance notes: cool peppermint and rich vanilla * Material: glass, 100% soy and vegetable wax * Dimensions: H12.5xW10cm * Burn time: 100 hours * Hand poured * Metallic blue vase with silver lining * A sweet and fresh fragrance * Please note due to the handmade nature variations will occur