From honey-can-do
Honey-Can-Do HNGT01194 12 Pack Suit Hanger with Clips, Crystal Clear
A versatile, plastic clothes hanger perfect for your outfits wrinkle-free Features a 360 degree swivel rod hook to hang items easily on any closet rod, towel bar, or standard size door The crystal pattern design is beautiful, while the functional top notches keep garments with thin straps hanging perfectly Adjustable pant or skirt clips accommodate a variety of sizes and styles, plus secure coordinating pieces together to simplify your closet and your morning Home organization made easy! Measures: 16.92-Inches L x .37-Inches W x 9.5-Inches H /43 cm L x .9 cm W x 24.1 cm H