Honey-Can-Do HMP-01629 Three Compartment Mesh Hamper with Drawstring on PVC Frame with Wheels White / Blue Storage and Organization Laundry Organizers

Honey-Can-Do HMP-01629 Three Compartment Mesh Hamper with Drawstring on PVC Frame with Wheels Features:Versatile mesh hamper supported by lightweight PVC frame helps maintain a neat space by keeping messy clothes off the floor.Three sorting compartments make it simple to separate whites from colors, and can hold extra-large loads of laundry.Removable mesh bag with drawstring easily detaches from frame to function as a portable laundry bag.Durable construction endures heavy and frequent use.Breathable mesh bag conceals messy, worn clothes and supplies fresh air ventilation and prevents mildew at the same time.Rolling casters allow easy maneuvering and trouble-free transportation to laundry room.Specifications:Height: 30"Width: 13-1/2"Length: 28-1/4" Hampers White / Blue