From the north face
Hmlyn Insulated Parka - L - Also in: M
True to size - Relaxed fit - Welded baffle construction to stop cold spots - Extra-long, two-way center front double zip - Full-length draft tube - Coated with durable water-repellent (DWR) finish - Adjustable baffled hood - Thick, warm draft yoke around neck and shoulders - Two enormous chest drop pockets with external or internal access - Tough grip zones on shoulders and hips - Summit Series™: world's finest alpine equipment and apparel - Lining: 50D 61 G/M² 100% polyester - Down Insulation: 800 Fill Goose Down in main body/sleeves; 700 Fill - Goose Down in back panel/lower shoulders; All down certified to the - Responsible Down Standard (RDS) by Control Union - Synthetic Insulation: 80 G/M² PrimaLoft® Silver Insulation in shoulder - panel, stormflap, pocket flap/cuff"