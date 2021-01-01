Delacora HM-S082-155 Prospect Hill Set of (2) 24" W Contemporary Farmhouse Dining Arm Chairs with Padded Seats Weathered Gray Indoor Furniture Chairs

Delacora HM-S082-155 Prospect Hill Set of (2) 24" W Contemporary Farmhouse Dining Arm Chairs with Padded Seats Set of "2" The Prospect Hill collection is composed of simple functional forms reminiscent of the Arts and Crafts movement. The weathered gray finish has multiple shades and tones of an aged patina. Dining chairs have comfortably shaped backs and upholstered seats. Features: Hardwood frame and back Fabric: 60% polyester, 40% cotton Clean only with dry cleaning solvent. Do not saturate. Do not use water. Dimensions: Height: 38" Width: 23-1/2" Depth: 24-3/4" Dining Weathered Gray