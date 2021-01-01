Delacora HM-DS-D334-292-416 Queen Wood Panel/Platform Bed with Arched Back Headboard Beige Indoor Furniture Beds Panel/Platform

From delacora
Delacora HM-DS-D334-292-416 Queen Wood Panel/Platform Bed with Arched Back Headboard All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Camelback silhouette headboard offers a traditional look with a fresh modern huePlatform-style bed offers excellent support and does not require a box spring13-slat platform system delivers comprehensive, consistent support for your mattressBed comes with a headboard, footboard, platform slats, and hinged side rails for quick setupWoven polyester fabric offers a linen-like look with superior durability and performanceNailhead trim flatters and defines the edge of the upholstered headboardConstructed from foam, woodThis product requires assemblyAssembly hardware is located in a hidden compartment in the headboard Panel/Platform Beige