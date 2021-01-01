From delacora
Delacora HM-DS-D228-412-501 20" Wide Rustic Industrial Farmhouse Adjustable Counter or Bar Stool Medium Wood Stain Indoor Furniture Stools Bar
Delacora HM-DS-D228-412-501 20" Wide Rustic Industrial Farmhouse Adjustable Counter or Bar Stool All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy Your seating should be just like your favorite drink - made just for you. This clever bar stool allows you to choose the height that works for you with a simple twist of the seat, thanks to an adjustable screw-style stem. A curved solid wood back and matching seat offer superior performance and wear, and elegant curved metal legs deliver trustworthy support. A traditional look with modern convenience, this wooden bar stool fits your needs - and your counters - perfectly. Features: Rustic farmhouse inspired swivel barstool offers versatile seating for entertaining Finish features wire-brush distressing to contrast with a metal base Swivel-mechanism stem adjusts incrementally from 24" up to a 30" seat height by rotating the seat Constructed from rubberwood, steel This product requires assembly Bar Medium Wood Stain