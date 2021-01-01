Delacora HM-DS-C096-250-1 Hanover Queen Tufted Upholstered Fashion Headboard Gray Indoor Furniture Bed Accessories Headboard

From delacora
Delacora HM-DS-C096-250-1 Hanover Queen Tufted Upholstered Fashion Headboard All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy Features: Elegant, timeless silhouette and modern color offer endless design possibilities Sized to fit either a Full or Queen-sized bed frame (not included) Foam-padded headboard mounted bolts to two sturdy wooden legs for durability Tweed-like fabric finished with a very subtle sheen Color-match button tufting for an attractive finished look Constructed from foam, hardwood, wood This product requires assembly Additional Info: Fast, easy assembly; hardware and instructions included. Bolt-on construction attaches to most standard bed frames Legs, hardware and instructions ship securely inside back cavity of headboard. Adjustable heights settings for a customized headboard look Headboard Gray