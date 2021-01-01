From delacora

Delacora HM-DS-C063-527-501 20" Wide Metal Framed Fabric Upholstered Trellis Back 2-in-1 Bar/Counter Stool Roasted Tobacco Indoor Furniture Stools Bar

Description

Delacora HM-DS-C063-527-501 20" Wide Metal Framed Fabric Upholstered Trellis Back 2-in-1 Bar/Counter Stool All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:A trellis-like hatchwork design adds support and attractive flair to the contoured seatbackPerformance fabric seat is easy to clean and the metal frame offers eleganceBolt-on leg extenders raise seat height by 6 inches quickly and easilySpecial non-marking foot inserts keep floors clean, even with daily usePowder-coated metal frame offers support and longevitySeat uses a ball bearing mechanism for smooth 360 degree turning actionUse included leg extenders to adjust stool between bar and counter heightConstructed from foam, metal, woodThis product requires assembly Bar Roasted Tobacco

