Delacora HM-DS-A213-400 50-1/4" Wide Hardwood Framed Polyester Accent Chair Vienna Twilight Indoor Furniture Chairs Accent

Delacora HM-DS-A213-400 50-1/4" Wide Hardwood Framed Polyester Accent Chair Features:Transitional styling with deep button tufting with folded seams on back and seatScooped arm and welted seam piping create a clean, seamless designWebbed seating for supportThick padded cushioning throughout for maximum comfortSolid hardwood frame is durable and built to lastTapered, square legs sport a black finish that will match with any decorDimensions:Height: 35-7/16"Width: 50-3/16"Depth: 30-1/2"Seat Height: 18-1/2" Accent Vienna Twilight