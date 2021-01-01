Delacora HM-C045-703 Minerva Set of (2) 20" Wide Contemporary Upholstered Dining Chairs Soft Blue Indoor Furniture Chairs Dining

Delacora HM-C045-703 Minerva Set of (2) 20" Wide Contemporary Upholstered Dining Chairs All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy *Set of 2 - Can only be purchased in pairs To add modern, yet classic design to your dining space, the Allie dining chair is an easy economical way to comfortably seat friends and family in chic style Features: Includes 2 dining chairs Designed for 30" high dining tables Covered in a stain resistant performance wear fabric The solid wood legs feature an elegant finish that seamlessly pairs with the chair’s design The Allie Dining Chair brings a classic aesthetic to your home This product requires assembly Must be ordered in pairs for shipping purposes. Single orders will not ship. Dining Soft Blue