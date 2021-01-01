Delacora HM-2300-270 81" Wide Polyester California King/King Headboard Dark Slate Indoor Furniture Bed Accessories Headboard

Delacora HM-2300-270 81" Wide Polyester California King/King Headboard Features:Hardwood solid frame construction with generous padding offers comfort and durabilityOrnate shaped frame creates a classic silhouetteFolded seams and button tufting add a touch of traditionHeadboard height is adjustable with three boring locations to accommodate different mattress heights100% polyester, linen-like, fabric in slate is durable, soft and easy to cleanSized to accommodate most standard sized King and Cal King bed framesBed frame not includedDimensions:Height: 58"Width: 81"Depth: 3-1/2" Headboard Dark Slate