Mitzi HL148201L Piper Single Light 19-3/4" High LED Buffet Table Lamp with Opal Glossy Shade Polished Nickel Lamps Table Lamps

Mitzi HL148201L Piper Single Light 19-3/4" High LED Buffet Table Lamp with Opal Glossy Shade FeaturesCrafted from metal, marble, and glassFixture includes opal glossy glass shadeIncludes (1) 4 watt G9 LED bulbCapable of being dimmed Fixture includes integrated on / off switchUL rated for damp locationsIncludes limited 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 19-3/4"Width: 7-1/2"Extension: 7-1/2"Product Weight: 7.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Type: LEDBulb Base: G9Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 4 wattsWattage: 4 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Nickel