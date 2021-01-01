From homeroots
23'.75" x 47'.25" x 30" White, Silver, Particle Board, Hollow-Core, Metal - Computer Desk
Advertisement
When you desire to enhance and embellish your study, office, or home with something that's both enchanting and useful, you come to this computer desk. This computer desk enriches any room in which you put it with its sleek design and charming look. It's skillfully made from high grade particle board, laminate, MDF, and metal. Additionally, this computer desk has a hollow core as well. As for measurements, they are 30' for height, 23.75' for width, and 47.25' for depth, and it weighs 34 pounds. You can match this computer desk with other decorations to get an ideal look for your space. If you're looking for something to help you create a cozy environment for yourself, this computer desk is for you.