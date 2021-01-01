25" X 24" X 25" White Brushed Gold And Clear Glass End Table

Carrying unbelievable combination of metal and glass design to replicate a modern style that will lighten up the ambience of your home, our end table excels in all aspect. It is artfully constructed with intricate accuracy to add an enduring contemporary fashion and beauty to any room. It features a cross bar and legs with hand brushed white and gold finish. Also, this inspiring end table sports a tempered glass top and a lower display shelf perfect for showcasing your favorite novels or other essentials. Our occasional table has got the scintillating contemporary flair that is perfect for any living room or bedroom setting. Weight capacity: 35Lbs.