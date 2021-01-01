From contemporary home living
60" x 102" White and Burnt Orange Harvest Market Decorative Table Cloth
Protect and dress up any table with this stunning table cloth that will be used for years to come. Our table cloths provide a great place to set down platters to prevent spills and scratches on your tabletop while adding style and flair. This table cloth is perfect for any occasions and will surely add a bright pop of color to your kitchen or dining room. Features: Decorative table cloth. Perfect for holidays, dinners, parties, banquets, catering, showers, events and more. Care instructions: machine wash in cold water separately, gentle cycle, line dry to avoid any shrinkage. Adds a beautiful touch to your tablespace. Recommended for indoor use. Dimensions: 102" wide x 60" deep. Material(s): cotton