Hitchcock Eva Shower Curtain Clear - iDESIGN

Upgrade your bathroom with the iDESIGN Hitchcock EVA Shower Curtain Liner! The opaque EVA material is mold and mildew resistant, water-repellent, odorless for your convenience. With a clear upper panel, additional light will be let into your shower for bright ambiance. The curtain even has magnets at the bottom hem to provide weight and stability and keep the liner in place! Use alone or with a fabric shower curtain to keep water from splashing onto your bathroom floor. When it's time to refresh, simply wipe with water and mild soap to clean. The ideal 72" x 84" size fits long showers and bathtubs. With iDesign by InterDesign, you can #LiveSimply every day. Pattern: Solid.