African American T Shirt Black History Month - Young Gifted & Black Is Beautiful Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Being a Black person in America is a tricky position to occupy. Our African-American T-shirt provides the basis for why finding a place of belonging has been a long a difficult process. One way to celebrate Black History Month is by wearing it - literally - on your sleeve. Wearing something this great is just one small way to celebrate everything black men and women have done for our country. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only