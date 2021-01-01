Super Cute Monograms, Initials, and Letter Gifts His Grace Is Enough Sunflower Print Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Black background sunflower design says "His Grace is Enough". This beautiful gift has a religious and Christian message you can live by. This inspirational quote will transmit your religious faith in a blessed and spiritual bible quote that is also stylish, cute, and fashionable. Makes a perfect "gift of love" for any special holiday or birthday. Will show your love for God and Jesus. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only