Hirsch 6 Drawer Double Dresser
Description
Features:NAUTICAL CHARM: This stylish double dresser will add coastal charm to any room.STYLISH STORAGE: Spacious drawers, gliding smoothly on metal slides, you'll stay organized and tidy with this compartmentalized double dresser.Perfect for any room: Whether you're looking for storage in the bedroom or living room, this charming double dresser will fit in anywhere in your home.Life Stage: TeenProduct Type: DresserOrientation: HorizontalMaterial: Manufactured WoodMaterial Details: Laminated particle boardManufactured Wood Type: Laminate BoardMetal Finish Application: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingDrawers Included: YesNumber of Drawers: 6Safety Stop: YesSoft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: NoDrawer Glide Material: MetalDrawer Glide Mechanism: Metal GlidesFelt Lined Drawers: NoDovetail Drawer Joints: NoMultiple Drawer Sizes?: NoNumber of Locking Drawers: Removable Drawers: YesCabinets Included: NoNumber of Doors: Number of Interior Shelves: Media Shelf: NoPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Tipover Restraint Device Included: YesMirror Included: NoHutch Included: NoMirror Compatible Part Number: Hutch Compatible Part Number: Color (Color: Blueberry): BlueberryColor (Color: Seaside Pine): Seaside PineGloss Finish: NoFinished Back: NoNon-Toxic: YesDresser Care Instructions: Clean with a dry clothCountry of Origin: CanadaTheme: Style: CoastalLicensed Product: NoLife Stage: Teen;KidSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCubby Storage: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made In CanadaGender: NeutralDS Wood Tone: Espresso WoodDS Primary Product Style: YouthDS Secondary Product Style: Youth CoastalMain Wood Joinery Method: Cam BoltKiln-Dried Wood: NoWood Species: Licensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:FIRA Certified: ADA Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: GSA Approved: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesISTA 3A or 6A Certified: YesGreenSpec: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesTAA Compliant: NoASTM F3096 - 14 Compliant: YesASTM F2057 - 14: YesASTM F2057 - 17: YesASTM F2057 - 19: YesISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: Children’s Product Certificate (CPC): YesProduct Stability UL Verified: NoSOR/2018-83 - Consumer Products Containing Lead Regulations: YesCPSC - 15 U.S. Code § 1278a - Children’s Products Containing Lead: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1500.49 Compliant: SCS Certified: SOR/2016-193 - Surface Coating Materials Regulations: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: YesMinnesota 325F.177 Compliant: YesChemicals of Concern Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1500.48 Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: YesFire Rated: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/