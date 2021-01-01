Hiroko 16.25" Metallic Torchiere Lamp
Description
Features:Hiroko collectionBase finish: Aged silverMedium base 75 watt bulb(s) (not included) Product Type: TorchiereBase Color: MetallicBase Finish: Aged silverBase Material: MetalBase Material Details: SteelWood Type: Base Shape: Number of Lights: 1Dimmable: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Maximum Wattage (per Bulb)(OLD): 75Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 75Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Country of Origin: ChinaBattery Operated: NoBattery Type: Switch Included: YesSwitch Type: In-LineSwing Arm: NoArchitect Lamp: NoBuilt-in Outlet: NoBuilt-in USB Port: NoBuilt-in Wireless Charger: NoTheme: No ThemeCord Included: YesCord Color: ClearLight Direction: UpProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothStyle: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Color: Shade Material: Shade Material Details: Shade Shape: ConeCrystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Set Type: SinglePurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSeason: Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Shade Fitter Type: Batteries Included: NoBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: IP Rating: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: ADA Compliant: NoFIRA Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): TAA Compliant: NoISO 14000 Certified: ETL Listed: cETL Listed: ISO 14001 Certified: UL Listed: YesStiftung Warentest Note: TÜV Rheinland Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.cUL Listed: YesISO 9000 Certified: MET Listed: ISO 9001 Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: RoHS Compliant: CSA Certified: Title 24 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: UN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: GreenSpec: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 16.25Overall Width - Side to Side: 7Overall Depth - Front to Back: 7Base Height - Top to Bottom: Base Width - Side to Side: Base Depth - Front to Back: Overall Weight: 3Shade: Yes