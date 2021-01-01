From wowsome!
Hippopotamus Zoo Safari Animal Hippo Keeper Lover T-Shirt
Advertisement
Do you love Zoo animal? The let the world know that you're a hippo lover with this cute hippopotamus. This cool safari Hippo animal wearing sunglasses makes the perfect gift for your animal lover friend. A cool outfit to your favorite zoo animal too. Be proud and let the world know that you're a hippo lover with this cute hippopotamus art. If you're Spirit Animal is a Hippo, you're a Hippo lover, zookeeper, then this Funny Hippo gift is for you! Great for Valentine's Day or Hippo lover everyday wear! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem