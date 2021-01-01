Hip Dysplasia Warrior Awareness Unicorn Lover DDH Supporter T-Shirt

Hip Dysplasia Warriors Are Magical - This design with an awareness ribbon is for parents and developmental dysplasia of the hip supporters who inspire and educate about a hip socket that doesn't fully cover the ball portion of the upper thighbone. This DDH or CDH graphic is for men or women and advocates who help increase awareness of congenital dysplasia or developmental dislocation of the hip. Great idea for patients, survivors, and warriors for International Hip Dysplasia Awareness Month. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem