Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Hip and Joint Dog Supplement, 90 count

Help support your paw-tner’s mobility with this Hip and Joint Dog Supplement by Veterinary Formula Clinical Care. These unique soft chews are made in the USA with fast-acting calcium fructoborate the same active ingredient found in a popular and trusted joint supplement for humans! It also features other ingredients to support joint strength and flexibility, including green lipped mussels, turmeric, salmon oil and 660mg of glucosamine per chew. While every pet is different, some pet parents noticed a visible difference in their fury family member in just two weeks!