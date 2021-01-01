From decor therapy
Hinson One Light Farmhouse Pendant
Vintage farmhouse flair meets modern details to create the charming Hinson One-Light Pendant. Crafted from metal, this fixture features a single light housed beneath a bowl-shaped shade. The solid finish creates a timeless look that will outlast any trend. Ideal for hanging solo, or paired with a second pendant, to illuminate the breakfast table or kitchen island. Constructed of steel. Requires one (1) 60 watt bulb, not included. Measures 69"H x 13.75"W x 13.75"D.