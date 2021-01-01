Hinsdale Island Pendant by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Brass - (8717-AGB)

Characterized by relaxed, unassuming charm, the Hinsdale Linear Suspension Light by Hudson Valley Lighting feels right at home in modern spaces. It has a noticeable playfulness that balances sophistication and confidence realized in orbs of light clustered along a linear metal frame. Each hand-blown glass sphere has a finely etched interior and a gloss-sheened exterior that produces a consistent, softly diffused illumination. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Color: White. Finish: Aged Brass