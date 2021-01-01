Safavieh Himalaya Collection Patrick Border Round Area Rug, One Size , Multiple Colors

ï»¿The Himalaya Collection Of Tibetan Area Rugs Captures The Casual Appeal And Modern Decor Sensibilities Associated With Today's Busy Lifestyles. Rich Textures Made From 100 Percent Hand-Loomed Wool Are The Base For An Impressive Selection Of Heathered Solids, Transitional Stripes, And The Subtle Plaids In The Himalaya Collection.Rug Backing: WovenRug Make: LoomedRug Pad: RecommendedShape: RoundMeasurements: 72 Length/Inches, 72 Width/InchesBase Material: 100% WoolPile Height: 1/4 InCare: Professional CleanCountry of Origin: Imported