Hills Bros.® Frappés Chocolate Espresso Instant Coffee Packets, 2.3 oz - 12 Pack
Start your morning off right with Hills Bros.® Frappés Chocolate Espresso Drink Mix: From long-time to first-time coffee lovers – and anyone looking for a sweet, refreshing frozen or hot beverage that tastes like a treat – Hills Bros.® Frappés deliver a rich and creamy delight that's better than regular coffee and rivals coffees and frappés found at any coffeehouse. It’s quick and easy to turn this Chocolate Espresso Drink Mix into a delicious frozen beverage – simply empty the drink mix packet into the blender, add 8 ounces of milk or water and 1.5 cups of ice, then blend until smooth. For an extra indulgent treat, add ice cream instead of ice. If you prefer, you can also make it hot by adding hot milk or water. Our Chocolate Espresso Frappé blend is gluten free and certified Kosher. It never requires the addition of other flavors, creamers or sweeteners, making it easy to enjoy this rich and creamy treat regardless of lifestyle or diet needs. Perhaps the best part? You can enjoy a café-style Chocolate Espresso Frappé for a fraction of what you would spend at a coffee shop. Hills Bros.® commitment to quality is unwavering, and our frappé drink mix has been crafted without compromise. If you love this instant frappé drink, be sure to try our other flavors, including: Vanilla Cream, Toffee Butter Cake, Mint Chocolate Truffle, Salty Caramel, and Cinnamon Swirl.