From laurel foundry modern farmhouse
Hillary Sideboard
From displaying decorative accents to serving up food during a party, buffet tables are must-have additions to any dining room. This design lends your space a little bit of modern farmhouse appeal, sporting a streamlined silhouette with planked details and weathered accents. Crafted from solid and manufactured wood, it features two drawers, a pair of cabinets, and two open shelves â plenty of to stage, stash, and store your favorite fine china, serve ware, and other essentials for entertaining.