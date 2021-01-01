From gus modern
Hilary Chair by Gus Modern - Color: Green (ECCHHILA-stojun)
Soft, sculptural forms blend in the hugging silhouette of the Hilary Chair from Gus Modern. Its high back, armrests, and seat illustrate a beautiful fluidity accentuated by the subtle contour of its tailored piping. Its upholstered foam fill feels sumptuous against the body; it also adds a depth to the chair that stands out in figural shadows when touched with ambient light. A wooden base gives the chair a punch of contrast in its darkened hue and defined angles. The low-profile of the base assures a pleasant seating experience for all heights. Based in Toronto, the Gus* Modern team designs and manufactures affordable, modern furniture. Inspired by simple forms and honest materials, Gus* Modern combines classic styles with modern details for everyday living. From the simple two-by-four and construction I-Beam, to the useful Miter Box, the Gus* Modern team delights in the simplicity of everyday objects.As a result, the Gus* Modern portfolio includes furniture, accent pieces, and accessories that mix the elegant with the industrial. Mirroring the great modernists of the past, Gus* Modern strives to combine great design and practical purpose for use in the present. With pieces for living areas, dining rooms and home offices, Gus* Modern continues to build a following of young modernists who like to live stylishly and comfortably. Color: Green.