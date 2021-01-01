Humorous Realization Apprehension Serious Symptom Hilarious Extreme Severe Sickness Disease Recognizing Fan Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Looking for a nice design to show while going through medical procedures? Whether you're a dialysis patient, this type of design can give more courage doing all your activity and hobbies! Cool for everyone that is into mending, healing and healthy living! This apparel makes an awesome present to your mom, dad, uncle, auntie, sis, brother, mama, papa, bestfriend and family who loves recovering and battling diseases! Give this on their birthday, Christmas, thanksgiving, occasion, celebrations, & special day! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only