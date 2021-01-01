Gear up and set off on new adventures with the Merrell Hiker Crew 3-Pack Socks! Crew-cut sits at the calf. Sold as three-pair pack. A cushioned sole provides extra comfort to help out when the trek gets hard. Reinforced heel toe provide added durability so the locks will last wash after wash. Crafted with elastic arch bands to help provide support for all day comfort and prevent fatigue. Seamless toe closure helps reduce chafing. 69% polyester, 28% nylon, 3% Lycra. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported.