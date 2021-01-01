The tentree Highline Cotton Knit Tank features a ribbed knit and ultra-flattering halter neckline that pairs well with jeans or shorts. tentree is a proud Certified B Corporation brand dedicated to meeting high standards for sustainability and social responsibility. Lightweight and breathable. Halter neckline. Sleeveless. Straight hemline. Ribbed knit. 100% cotton. Machine washable. Imported. Measurements: Length: 24 in Chest Measurement: 34 in Sleeve Length: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.