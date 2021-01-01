From stackable expressions
High 5mm Swarovski Sterling Silver June Ring
Show off your month with this lovely, stackable expressions ring that is designed to your liking. This ring is carefully crafted from sterling silver with a rhodium plating. This ring features a dazzling, month of June, Swarovski Elements circular stone that will sparkle brightly. With a highly polished finish, this ring will have an everlasting, beautiful shine that people will notice day or night. This ring has an average metal weight of three grams. Available in whole sizes five, six, seven, eight, nine and 10. Express yourself in a unique and fun way with the new Stackable Expressions Collection. Choose from hundreds of rings that you can mix, match and stack together, allowing you to switch up your style in an instant. Stackable Expressions offers jewelry that is crafted from sterling silver, colorfully enameled, 14kt gold-plated, adorned with stunning diamonds and/or gemstones and more. The possibilities are endless with this incredible assortment of stackable jewelry.