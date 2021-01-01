High Stool by Mater - Color: Brown - Finish: Beech - (01006)

Advertisement
Inspired by Danish design, the High Stool by Mater is made with organic materials of solid wood which is FSC-Certified, it has a water-based stain for a natural finish that gives off a minimal and clean aesthetic. The stool features a smooth plush upholstery cushion made of genuine leather which pairs nicely with the overall piece. Comes in a range of sizes to accommodate any modern home or commercial space from kitchen counters to bar counter areas. Mater is the home accessories brand that makes corporate social responsibility timeless and alluring to consumers all over the world. Mater - Latin for mother - combines exclusive high end home accessories with working methods that support people, local craft traditions and the environment. Mater's commitment to corporate social responsibility is based upon the principles of the United Nations Global Compact initiative. Mater is a member of the United Nations Global Compact. Color: Brown. Finish: Sirka Grey Stained Beech