SWAROVSKI High Smartphone Case with Bumper, iPhone Xs Max, Silver Sparkle

Advertisement
Refined and sophisticated: With a sleek silver-tone design, the High smartphone case is made with the sparkle of Swarovski crystals and serves as a dazzling everyday accessory Practical style: Compatible with the iPhone XS Max and featuring a Swarovski logo, this case will be a conversation starter wherever you go and complements accessories from this season's collections Durable and protective: Featuring a bumper for extra protection for your phone, you won't have to sacrifice practicality for style; this case is just as protective as it is beautiful Casual and eye-catching: This case is casual and convenient enough for daily use, but still stands out; makes a perfect gift for someone who loves to glam up their everyday accessories or for yourself Items delivered: 1 x Swarovski High smartphone case with a silver-tone crystal fabric and a bumper for protection, compatible with iPhone XS Max