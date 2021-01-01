High School Football Team | I'm the Quarterback's Nana Premium T-Shirt

I'm the football Quarterback's Grandma - Proud Football Grandmother, Proud Quarterback Nana football player on the traveling team or college football fan. Football family quote joke pun saying. This funny fall sports saying features a football and a great way to support their favorite football player on the field. Wear to the practice game or scrimmage. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.