ALAÏA High Rise Twill Straight Leg Pant in Black Self: 77% viscose 23% woolLining: 100% cotton. Made in Italy. Dry clean only. Hidden side zip closure. High-waist with boning. Pleated detail. Gabardine fabric. ALIA-WP12. AA9P0040TT386. About the designer: The late Azzedine Alaïa had a comprehensive understanding of the female form, thanks to an education in sculpture from École des Beaux-Arts. Revered for his bodycon silhouettes that defined the aesthetic of Paris in the ‘80s, the Tunisian designer was also known for his intricate footwear, statement bags and laser-cut accessories.