Bottega Veneta High-Rise Tuxedo Stripe Jeans
Your classic straight-leg jeans get a sophisticated moto update with a flattering high-waist cut and bonded ribbed side tuxedo stripes. Five-pocket style Seamless waist Zip fly Side loop accent Bonded molded tuxedo stripes Distressed cuffs Cotton Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Straight-leg silhouette Rise, about 10.5" Inseam, about 27" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND With the appointment of Creative Director Daniel Lee in 2018, the label known for fine Italian craftsmanship quickly catapulted into cult-level status. Lee's reinterpretation of the house's storied intrecciato pattern in shoes and handbags, alongside his minimalist direction for ready-to-wear, have made the label an editor and It-girl favorite. Advanced European - Advanced European Collec > Bottega Veneta > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Bottega Veneta. Color: Black. Size: 6.