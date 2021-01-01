From issey miyake
Issey Miyake High-Rise Shorts
Cut to sit high on the waist and cinched with an elastic band, these pull-on shorts fall to a wide-leg silhouette finished with tailored seaming. Elasticized waistband Pull-on style Waist zip pockets Nylon/polyurethane Lining: Nylon/polyurethane Machine wash Made in Japan SIZE & FIT Wide-leg silhouette Rise, about 11" Inseam, about 4.5" Leg opening, about 11" Model measurements: 5'10" tall, 32" bust, 24" waist, 35" hips Model is wearing a JPN size 2 ABOUT THE BRAND Known for a technology-driven ethos, Japanese designer Issey Miyake has been at the forefront of innovative, architectural design since 1971. His experimentation with pleating resulted in beautiful, wrinkle-proof ready-to-wearand a new linePleats Please Issey Miyake. The multi-talented designer also expanded into fragrance and an accessory line of geometric statement bags under the name Bao Bao Issey Miyake. Designer Lifestyle - Issey Miyake > Issey Miyake > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Issey Miyake. Color: Orange. Size: XS.