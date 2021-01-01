From bottega veneta
Bottega Veneta High Puddle Boot in Black
Bottega Veneta High Puddle Boot in Black Biodegradable rubber upper and sole. Made in Italy. Cotton lining. Leather insole. Approx 25mm/ 1 inch platform. Approx 431mm/ 17 inch shaft. BOTT-MZ38. 667068V00P0. About the designer: Heritage brand Bottega Veneta has been a symbol of impeccable Italian craftsmanship and sophisticated luxury since it was founded in Vicenza, Italy, in 1966. Creative Director Daniel Lee works closely with the brand’s master artisans to preserve house codes while incorporating his own perspective to create timeless handbags, footwear and ready-to-wear. The hand-woven leather pieces are made using the iconic intrecciato technique – a prime example of a brand’s philosophy that favors construction over conspicuous logos.