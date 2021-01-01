Cinderella Divine - High Neck Beaded Back Sheath Evening Gown

Traditional style gets a glam twist in a sophisticated in this fabulous evening gown by Cinderella Divine CC8026. The fitted bodice showcases a high neckline with front keyhole and cut in sleeves. Rhinestones and beads embellished the neckline extending to the low cut open back. An amazing sheath design skirt follows through a fitted bodice and hip with a lovely sweep train behind. This stylish dress from Cinderella Divine is guaranteed to make an entrance. Style: cidi_CC8026 Category: Prom Dresses Details: Cut in sleeves Front keyhole Back cutout Beaded Princess seams Back zipper closure Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: High Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our special occasion dress return policy (click here) for more details.