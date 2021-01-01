From glamorise
High Impact Seamless Underwire Sports Bra
You push the limit at the gym. We push the limit on what a plus-size sports bra can be with high bounce control and double-layer cups supported by a cushioned underwire., Style Number: 9066 Be active in this underwire sports bra, Built for high-impact activities such as tennis, Encapsulated cups support each breast individually, Seamless double-layer fabric cups will reduce chafing, WonderWire is a padded wire that prevents wire poke, Cushioned elastic underband for a comfortable fit, Bra stays in place thanks to two-way stretch back, Comfort front straps, back adjustable stretch straps, 3 column, 3 row hook and eye closure; increases with size, Moisture-wicking stretch microfiber with breathable mesh AllDD+Bras,AllFullBusted,AllFullBustedAndHasHigherThanDD,ALLPlusSize,AllSmallBusted,DDplus,Full Figure,Mesh,Microfiber,Microfiber Nylon,Nylon,Polyester,Spandex,Exercise,NotMaternity,Performance,Sport,Underwire,Encapsulated,Full Cup,Molded,Sports bra,Seamless,Unlined,Adjustable back straps,Moisture Wicking,Bra