Jockey Active High Impact Piped Sports Bra
For the most intense workouts, the Jockey Active High Impact Piped Sports Bra will give you assured support when you need it most. High-impact sports bra with moisture-wicking fabric. Removable padding with a wire-free design. Keyhole racerback style. Compression band at hem. Wide band straps. 80% polyester, 20% spandex. Lining: 92% polyester, 8% spandex. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 12 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.