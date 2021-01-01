Clinique Black High Impact Lash Elevating Mascara

Clinique High Impact Lash Elevating Mascara. What it is: Uplifting mascara that gives lashes weightless volume with all-day hold. What it does: This gentle, long-wearing mascara with curling polymer sends lashes soaring and keeps them held up high all day. Lightweight mousse-like formula. Clump, flake and smudge resistant. Ophthalmologist tested so even sensitive eyes look bigger, brighter, boosted. Great to know: Ophthalmologist Tested. Allergy Tested. 100-percent Fragrance Free. Safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. Works on all lash types. Sweat and humidity resistant. Formulated with lash-conditioning mamey seed oil. How To Use: - Start at the base of lashes and wiggle brush up to the tip of lashes. - Repeat to build. - To apply to lower lashes, hold wand vertically. - Do not pump brush in container, this adds air that can dry out the mascara. - To prevent clumping, let mascara dry between coats. Long-wearing formulas like this have a lot of staying power. Here are two ways to remove it. Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Scoop out a coin-size amount with dry hands. Close your eyes and massage balm over lashes and eye area. Apply warm water and massage for about 10 seconds. This gives the balm time to break down tenacious, long-wearing makeup. Rinse well with warm water and pat dry. Follow with a dry cotton pad to remove any residual product. Take The Day Off Makeup Remover For Lids, Lashes & Lips Saturate a cotton pad with remover and gently press it over your eyes for about 10 seconds. This gives the remover time to break down tenacious, long-wearing makeup so you can sweep it away. Swipe a cotton pad under eyes to remove any residual product. Follow with a gentle face cleanser.