From orren ellis
High Gloss Coffee Table With 4 Drawers
Advertisement
Modern Coffee Table 4-Drawer Side Table High Gloss Living Room Furniture White.High-quality particleboard, high gloss keeps novel and easy to maintain in daily life.4 drawers, large table top, provide ample space for your daily necessities.Put this modern coffee table in front of the sofa or wherever you want to entertain family and friends.The coffee table has 4 large drawers and a built-in push-in opening device to ensure that you can easily take in the essentials.